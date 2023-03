The remains of this fortressed palace of the Peshwa rulers are located in the old part of the city. Built in 1732, Shaniwar Wada was destroyed by a fire in 1828, but the massive walls and ramparts remain, as does a mighty fortified gateway.

On Wednesday to Monday evenings there’s a 40-minute sound-and-light show at 7pm (Marathi) and 8pm (Hindi), but not in English.