On the other side of the expressway from Karla Caves in a lush setting 3km off the main road, Bhaja Caves is the greener and quieter of the region's caves. Thought to date from around 200 BC, 10 of the 18 caves here are viharas (Buddhist monasteries), while Cave 12 is an open chaitya containing a simple dagoba.

Beyond this is a strange huddle of 14 stupas, five inside and nine outside a smaller cave.