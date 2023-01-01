Lion Point

This wildly panoramic viewpoint 12km south of Lonavla is one of the resort town's best non-kitschy sights. On a clear day, small waterfalls are visible among the lush green conical hills and the deep, cinematic valley, along with views across the Western Ghats. Locals flock here, many of whom climb over the railings for on-the-edge selfies (not recommended) when they are not munching on roasted corn and onion fritters from lines of vendors. Sunset and sunrise are, unsurprisingly, popular.

Rickshaws charge ₹600 return from Lonavla with a bit of waiting to enjoy the view.