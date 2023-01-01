Karnala Bird Sanctuary

One of the few nature sanctuaries within day-trip reach of Mumbai's city limits, this small (12 sq km) but important forest-birding destination sits 63km east of Colaba off the Mumbai–Pune national highway to Goa. The sanctuary was recently declared an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) by BirdLife International and is a great spot for spotting endemic birds of the Western Ghats.

Keep an eye out for endemics like the crimson-backed sunbird, Vigors's sunbird, grey-fronted green pigeon and Malabar parakeet as well as the Oriental dwarf kingfisher, blue-faced malkoha, greater racket-tailed drongo, and the heart-spotted woodpecker among the 222 species recorded here. For trips here, contact Bombay Natural History Society.