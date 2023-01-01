Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Mumbai’s biggest and best museum displays a mix of India-wide exhibits. The domed behemoth, an intriguing hodgepodge of Islamic, Hindu and British architecture, is a flamboyant Indo-Saracenic design by George Wittet (who also designed the Gateway of India). Its vast collection includes impressive Hindu and Buddhist sculpture, terracotta figurines from the Indus Valley, Indian miniature paintings and some particularly vicious-looking weaponry.

Good information is provided in English, and audioguides (free for foreigners) are available in seven languages. Six of the galleries are air-conditioned, offering a welcome relief from the summer heat. For a quick historical overview of Mumbai, the new 20-minute Mumbai Experience (₹50) is shown in English five times per day. There’s a fine cafeteria at the entrance and the museum shop is also excellent.