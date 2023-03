Built in 1884, and tenderly maintained by the city’s dwindling Jewish community, this white and indigo-trimmed synagogue emerged from under years of scaffolding in 2019, restored to its original 19th-century color scheme. It now dazzles inside with neoclassical splendour, awash in Burmese teak furnishings and Victorian stained glass. Staff are friendly, but it’s protected by very heavy security – bring a copy of your passport to gain entry.