Nestled in the arty district of Kala Ghoda, the Horniman Circle Garden is the city’s favourite green oasis. Built in 1833, the garden is spread over 2½ acres (one hectare) and comes into its own during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in February and Ruhaniyat, a programme of Sufi musical events held between November and March. At other times, families, young couples and old-timers can be found seeking solace on the garden's peaceful pathways, particularly on balmy summer evenings.

The park has a popular play area for kids, and plenty of park benches and lawns where people like to doze. If sleep is not what you seek, grab a takeaway chai and sit on the fountain parapet for a spot of people watching. While you are here, it's worth ducking into the column-fronted Asiatic Society Library, in Mumbai's colonial era Town Hall, which contains thousands of vintage tomes, including one of the only two original copies of Dante’s Divine Comedy.