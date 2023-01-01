Horniman Circle Garden

Mumbai (Bombay)

Nestled in the arty district of Kala Ghoda, the Horniman Circle Garden is the city’s favourite green oasis. Built in 1833, the garden is spread over 2½ acres (one hectare) and comes into its own during the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in February and Ruhaniyat, a programme of Sufi musical events held between November and March. At other times, families, young couples and old-timers can be found seeking solace on the garden's peaceful pathways, particularly on balmy summer evenings.

The park has a popular play area for kids, and plenty of park benches and lawns where people like to doze. If sleep is not what you seek, grab a takeaway chai and sit on the fountain parapet for a spot of people watching. While you are here, it's worth ducking into the column-fronted Asiatic Society Library, in Mumbai's colonial era Town Hall, which contains thousands of vintage tomes, including one of the only two original copies of Dante’s Divine Comedy.

