Flora Fountain

Built in 1864, this adored Gothic Revival sculpture and fountain depicts the mythological Roman goddess Flora. The fountain and its surrounds were being restored and beautified at time of research, alongside the construction work on Hutatma Chowk metro station. It's expected to be completed by early 2019.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Mumbai (Bombay) attractions
