Flora Fountain

Mumbai (Bombay)

Built in 1864, this adored Gothic Revival sculpture and fountain depicts the mythological Roman goddess Flora. The fountain and its surrounds were being restored and beautified at time of research, alongside the construction work on Hutatma Chowk metro station. It's expected to be completed by early 2019.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

    0.71 MILES

    Mumbai’s most famous landmark, this stunning hotel is a fairy-tale blend of Islamic and Renaissance styles, and India’s second-most-photographed monument…

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

    0.65 MILES

    Imposing, exuberant and overflowing with people, this monumental train station is the city’s most extravagant Gothic building and an aphorism of colonial…

    Elephanta Island

    6.95 MILES

    Northeast of the Gateway of India in Mumbai Harbour, the rock-cut temples on Gharapuri, better known as Elephanta Island, are a Unesco World Heritage Site…

  • Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum

    Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum

    3.24 MILES

    This gorgeous museum, built in Renaissance revival style in 1872 as the Victoria & Albert Museum, contains 3500-plus objects centring on Mumbai’s history …

    Iskcon Temple

    12.42 MILES

    Iskcon Juhu plays a key part in the Hare Krishna story, as founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada spent extended periods here (you can visit his modest…

  • Sassoon Docks

    Sassoon Docks

    1.47 MILES

    No sense is left unaffected at Mumbai's incredibly atmospheric fishing docks, dating to 1875, the oldest and largest wholesale fish market in Mumbai. A…

    Gateway of India

    0.74 MILES

    This bold basalt arch of colonial triumph faces out to Mumbai Harbour from the tip of Apollo Bunder. Incorporating Islamic styles of 16th-century Gujarat,…

View more attractions

Nearby Mumbai (Bombay) attractions

1. High Court

0.11 MILES

A hive of daily activity, packed with judges, barristers and other cogs in the Indian justice system, the newly Unesco-recognised High Court is an elegant…

2. St Thomas’ Cathedral

0.15 MILES

This charming cathedral, begun in 1672 and finished in 1718, is the oldest British-era building standing in Mumbai and the city's first Anglican church:…

3. Rajabai Clock Tower

0.2 MILES

On the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai is this 84m-high Venetian/Gothic monument, inspired by London's Big Ben. Completed in 1878, it was designed…

4. Chemould Prescott Road

0.21 MILES

One of Mumbai's oldest established art galleries, founded in 1963. It's always a safe bet for diving into India's contemporary art scene.

5. Horniman Circle Garden

0.22 MILES

Nestled in the arty district of Kala Ghoda, the Horniman Circle Garden is the city’s favourite green oasis. Built in 1833, the garden is spread over 2½…

6. University of Mumbai

0.23 MILES

Looking like a 15th-century French-Gothic mansion plopped incongruously among Mumbai’s palm trees, this structure was designed by Gilbert Scott of London…

7. Eros

0.24 MILES

To experience Bollywood blockbusters in situ, the Eros cinema is the place, but it was shuttered indefinitely in 2017 by the collector’s office over…

8. DAG

0.28 MILES

This top gallery is spread over three floors of a beautifully restored cream-coloured colonial-era structure. Its quarterly-changing exhibitions are…