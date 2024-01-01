Sri Ekaveera Temple

Maharashtra

In front of Karla Caves, this Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Ekvira is thronged by pilgrims – especially the Koli fisherfolk of Mumbai – whose presence adds colour to the scene. You might see small babies getting their head's shaved or even an animal sacrifice or two (that's what those goats and chickens are for).

  • Lion Point

    Lion Point

    8.08 MILES

    This wildly panoramic viewpoint 12km south of Lonavla is one of the resort town's best non-kitschy sights. On a clear day, small waterfalls are visible…

  • Karla Caves

    Karla Caves

    0.02 MILES

    Karla Cave, the largest early chaitya (Buddhist temple) in India, is reached by a 20-minute climb from a mini bazaar at the base of a hill. Completed in…

  • Karnala Bird Sanctuary

    Karnala Bird Sanctuary

    23.96 MILES

    One of the few nature sanctuaries within day-trip reach of Mumbai's city limits, this small (12 sq km) but important forest-birding destination sits 63km…

  • Bhaja Caves

    Bhaja Caves

    3.77 MILES

    On the other side of the expressway from Karla Caves in a lush setting 3km off the main road, Bhaja Caves is the greener and quieter of the region's caves…

