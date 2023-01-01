Sula Vineyards, located 15km west of Nashik, commands around 65% of the Indian wine market. It offers a slick, professional tour (around 45 minutes) of its impressive estate and high-tech facilities, which are steeped in eco-friendly policies (harvested rainwater, solar panelling, drip irrigation), rounded off with themed six wine-tasting sessions like Beat the Heat (all whites and sparkling) and Best of Sula (features its best drops, including two from its top-end Rasa line). Try their latest, a Lambrusco-like sparkling shiraz.

The tasting patio here has commanding views of the countryside (though only snacks are sold and it does get very busy); for meals, the on-site Italian restaurant Little Italy is recommended. The new 31-room resort occupies the converted facilities of the original winery and its gorgeous Beyond by Sula is off property a few kilometres away. The vineyard has introduced a recoupable ₹100 entry fee in place to thin the herds.