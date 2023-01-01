The moody Trimbakeshwar Temple stands in the centre of Trimbak, 33km west of Nashik. It’s one of India’s most sacred temples, containing a highly venerated jyoti linga, one of the 12 most important shrines to Shiva. Although the sign says only Hindus are allowed in, it's outdated and non-Hindus are welcome to enter (expect mere seconds in the inner sanctum as security corrals the crowd through). Photos are prohibited.

Nearby, the waters of the Godavari River flow into the Gangadwar bathing tank, where all are welcome to wash away their sins.

Trimbak is a quick day trip from Nashik so most folks don't spend the night. But there are loads of guesthouses and resorts, many of which have panoramic views of the striking Bhahmagiri mountain range. The road leading to the temple is chock-full of snack stalls and restaurants if you fancy a bite.

Buses for Trimbak depart Nashik's Old Bus Stand (₹40, 45 minutes, every 30 minutes, 4.15am to 11pm). The last bus back to Nashik departs at 10.30pm