Soma Vine Village, 17km west of the city centre, is one of Nashik's newer wineries and offers 45-minute tours that end in a sampling plucked from its 11-wine roster, including its award-winning Chenin Blanc Gold and the rosé dessert wine, also excellent.

The on-site resort is a great place to tuck away with a bottle for the night amid beautiful vineyard and backwater views. If you got the dosh for a villa, you'll certainly be living a wine-fuelled high life.