Nasik, India - February 23, 2014: People put candles in pool at night during the puja ceremony.

Located on the banks of the holy Godavari River, Nashik (or Nasik) gets its name from the episode in the Ramayana where Lakshmana, Rama’s brother, hacked off the nasika (nose) of Ravana’s sister. Today this large provincial city’s old quarter has some intriguing wooden architecture, interesting temples that reference the Hindu epic and some huge bathing ghats. The city is noticeably cleaner, better maintained and greener than many Indian cities of its size.

  • Women and girls washing clothes in holy bathing tank, the Ramkund.

    Ramkund

    Nashik

    This sacred River Godavari bathing ghat in the heart of Nashik’s old quarter, a Kumbh Mela venue, sees hundreds of Hindu pilgrims arriving daily to bathe,…

  • Sula Vineyards

    Sula Vineyards

    Nashik

    Sula Vineyards, located 15km west of Nashik, commands around 65% of the Indian wine market. It offers a slick, professional tour (around 45 minutes) of…

  • Grover Zampa

    Grover Zampa

    Nashik

    Indian wine pioneers first produced juice with imported French vines at their Karnataka estate in 1982. Today it's easily India's most lauded winery (113…

  • Soma Vine Village

    Soma Vine Village

    Nashik

    Soma Vine Village, 17km west of the city centre, is one of Nashik's newer wineries and offers 45-minute tours that end in a sampling plucked from its 11…

  • Pandav Leni

    Pandav Leni

    Nashik

    Dating from the 1st century BC to the 2nd century AD, the 24 early Buddhist caves of Pandav Leni are located about 8km south of Nashik along the Mumbai…

  • York Winery

    York Winery

    Nashik

    York Winery offers tours and wine-tasting sessions in a top-floor room that has scenic views of the lake and surrounding hills. Four reds, including its…

  • Chandon

    Chandon

    Nashik

    Nashik's newest winery is a world-class facility on meticulously manicured grounds that easily rank as Nashik's most peaceful and beautiful. Tastings…

  • Sita Gumpha

    Sita Gumpha

    Nashik

    Sita is said to have hidden in this cave-like temple while being assailed by the evil Ravana. You’ll have to stoop and shuffle your way into the cave as…

Beaches

Best detours from Mumbai

Nov 22, 2018 • 6 min read

