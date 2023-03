York Winery offers tours and wine-tasting sessions in a top-floor room that has scenic views of the lake and surrounding hills. Four reds, including its flagship barrel-aged cab-shiraz, three whites, a rosé and two sparkling are produced. There’s a large garden, where Western snacks (olives, cheeses, ₹210) are offered, plus a restaurant (mains ₹380 to ₹1200).

You can also just pop in for a glass, which costs ₹150 to ₹320.