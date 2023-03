Dating from the 1st century BC to the 2nd century AD, the 24 early Buddhist caves of Pandav Leni are located about 8km south of Nashik along the Mumbai road. There’s a steep, 20-minute hike separating the caves from the highway. Caves 19 and 23 have some interesting carvings; the rest are virtually empty and of limited interest to the lay person. Some caves bear animal figures and dice boards once engraved into the stone floors by resident monks.