Grover Zampa

Indian wine pioneers first produced juice with imported French vines at their Karnataka estate in 1982. Today it's easily India's most lauded winery (113 international awards since 2012). Tours and tastings at its Nashik estate, 53km southwest of the city, take place in an atmospheric cave.

The Soireé Brut Rosé and top-end Chêne Grand Réserve Tempranillo-Shiraz are fantastic, the latter sure to hold its own in blind tastings among far more heralded wine areas. At time of writing, work had started on a dramatic eco-wine resort featuring stylish A-frame glass tented accommodation, which will pepper the hillside above.