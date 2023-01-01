This center, 4km east of town, has a well-developed trail system that’s excellent for birding, as well as for spotting mammals such as coatis and agoutis (racoons and rodents of unusual size). The admission fee includes a visit to a butterfly garden, a ranarium featuring poison-dart frogs, and a small lake containing caiman and turtles. Reserve in advance for any guided tour (recommended), the morning birding tour, or the excellent night tour. Bilingual guides are knowledgeable and good spotters.

You can walk part of the way from town to here, but eventually the sidewalk ends. It's much safer to take a taxi (US$6) or your own car. A Maleku indigenous workshop onsite introduces you to their culture and crafts.