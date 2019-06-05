Jardín de Orquídeas

This sweet-smelling garden in Santa Elena has shady trails winding past more than 500 types of orchids. On your guided tour, you’ll see such rarities as Platystele jungermannioides, the world’s smallest orchid. If you have orchids at home, here’s your chance to get expert tips on how to keep them beautiful and blooming. If you're expecting massive sprays of colorful blooms, though, think again – most specimens require the magnifying glass given to you at the entrance to be seen.

You'll get a US$2 discount with a receipt from Morpho's Restaurant.