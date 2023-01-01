El Arbol Hueco

There's no sign, no website, and last we checked, nobody was collecting any money for this delightful roadside attraction. It's simply a hollowed-out fig tree (or, rather, a few interlocking ones) that happens to have 'branches' creating an easy-to-use ladder. You can shimmy up the center of the tree and then your friend can take a sweet photo of you from the bottom, for the 'gram.

Do wait your turn and climb carefully, as there's no safety equipment. To get there, take the road heading north of Santa Elena for about 600m, and you'll see a small, unmarked trail heading west. The tree is only 25m from the road.