The Bat Jungle in Monteverde is a small but informative exhibit, with good bilingual educational displays and a habitat housing almost 100 free-flying bats. Make a reservation for your 45-minute tour to learn about echolocation, bat wing aerodynamics and other amazing flying-mammal facts.

The bats are on a reversed day/night schedule so they are most active from 9am to 5pm.

Located beneath Cafe Caburé.