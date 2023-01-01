If you're travelling between Monteverde and Arenal, there's no good excuse for skipping this stop. Viento Fresco is a series of five cascades, including the spectacular Arco Iris (Rainbow Falls), which drops 75m into a refreshing shallow pool that’s perfect for swimming. There are no crowds or commercialism to mar the natural beauty of this place. You’ll probably have the falls to yourself, especially if you go early in the day.

Add on a horseback riding tour or grab lunch at the restaurant to support this family-run operation. It’s located 11km south of Tilarán on the road to Santa Elena (a US$15 cab ride from Tilarán).

The 1.3km of trails are maintained, but the stone steps can be slippery, especially after a rainfall, and only the reasonably fit can hike to the bottom and back.