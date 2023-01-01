Catarata Río Fortuna

You can glimpse the sparkling 70m ribbon of clear water that pours through a sheer canyon of dark volcanic rock arrayed in bromeliads and ferns with minimal sweat equity. But it’s worth the climb down to see it from the jungle floor. Though it’s dangerous to dive beneath the thundering falls, a series of perfect swimming holes with spectacular views tile the canyon in aquamarine. Early arrival recommended: the parking lot fills quickly. Don't leave any valuables in your car.

The waterfall is located at the end of the main road (Ruta 301) going uphill from La Fortuna.