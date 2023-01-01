Arenal EcoZoo

This snake house offers a hands-on animal experience, as in, handling and milking a venomous snake. It's home to a red-tailed boa (one of the largest snakes in the world), as well as frogs, amphibious lizards, iguanas, turtles, scorpions, tarantulas and butterflies. Good photo ops! Ask about feeding time if you want to see snakes devouring bugs, frogs and even other snakes. Located on the main road uphill from the lake, which connects to La Fortuna.

A two-hour guided tour offers a more intimate experience. A soda is attached – though you may not have much of an appetite after watching feeding time.