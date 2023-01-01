El Castillo-Arenal Butterfly Conservatory

More than just a butterfly conservatory (although it has one of the largest butterfly exhibitions in Costa Rica). Altogether there are six domed habitats (recreating the butterflies' natural Costa Rican ambiance), a ranarium, an insect museum, a medicinal herb garden, and an hour’s worth of trails through a botanic garden and along the river. The birding is also excellent here, and there are wonderful volcano views. The conservatory is located on the main road uphill from the lake.

Wheelchair accessible. Multilingual docents.