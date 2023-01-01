Catarata del Toro & the Blue Falls

Find a beautiful 90m-tall waterfall that cascades into a volcanic crater (free for overnight guests) and two trail options through virgin forest (one 4.5km out-and-back option, and one 6km route) to turquoise swimming holes and the Blue Falls of Costa Rica. There's also a restaurant where you can recharge after your hike while watching hummingbirds fly around. Or make a night of it in one of the wood-paneled rooms (from US$65 per night) tucked under A-frame-style eaves.

Reservations are required for the longer trail with seven waterfalls on it.