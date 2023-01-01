About 5km south of Grecia, a bend in the road leads to an 18th-century rock bridge connecting the hamlets of Puente de Piedra and Rincón de Salas. Locals say that the only other rock bridge like this is in China, and legend holds that it was built by the devil. If you park before the entrance to the bridge you can get closer on foot to see the impressive stone structure.

In 1994 the bridge was declared a national site of historic interest. With all that hype, don't be surprised to find it smaller than you expected. Ask for directions, as it’s hard to find.