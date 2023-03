About 7km southeast of Grecia, north of Tacares and Flores, are two gorgeous waterfalls and a swimming hole surrounded by shaded areas and picnic tables. It’s a popular spot for weekending couples. Look for the sign on Rte 722 heading north of Flores. Just beyond the sign is a grassy parking lot. Pay the attendant around US$6 and then walk approximately 15 minutes along a stony, sometimes muddy, dirt track to the spectacular falls; the first is 40m high.