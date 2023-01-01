In a century-old structure that has served as both jail and armory, this museum chronicles Costa Rican history from early European settlement through the 19th century, with special emphasis on Juan Santamaría and the pivotal mid-1850s battles of Santa Rosa, Sardinal and Rivas. Exhibits include videos, vintage maps, paintings and historical artefacts related to the conflict that ultimately safeguarded Costa Rica's independence.
Museo Histórico Cultural Juan Santamaría
Central Valley & Highlands
