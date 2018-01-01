Miami Day Trip and Florida Everglades Airboat Ride

Get a head start on your day with early-morning pickup from Orlando. Relax on the drive south to Everglades National Park, where you’ll take an exciting airboat tour. Stop periodically throughout the drive to stretch your legs, and enjoy a light breakfast on board. The driving time from Orlando to Miami is approximately four hours.Speed through the tall grass of the Florida Everglades on a 30-minute airboat ride in search of real Florida locals – alligators! After your exhilarating ride, come even closer to these creatures during an interactive alligator show. Learn about these amazing animals from the experts and enjoy some great photo opportunities. After your gator adventure, you will head to Miami, located about an hour away. Enjoy free time at Bayside Marketplace to shop, walk around and grab a bite to eat. You’ll then board a boat for a relaxing 1.5-hour cruise along Miami’s scenic waterways. Admire the Miami skyline as you cruise along Biscayne Bay, and circle around Hibiscus Island and Star Island to see the homes of many famous celebrities. After docking back at shore, end your day with a visit to South Beach, a lively neighborhood in the city of Miami Beach. The neon strip of waterfront is famous for its Art Deco district and its white sandy beach. Make sure to take a walk through the neighborhood during your free time to admire the area’s architecture and culture along the way. You can also use this time to grab some food or coffee and browse Miami’s famous designer stores and boutiques. Then, hop in the coach and relax on the 4-hour drive back to Orlando.