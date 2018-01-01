Welcome to Everglades National Park
Top experiences in Everglades National Park
Everglades National Park activities
Miami Tour with Biscayne Bay Cruise, Everglades Airboat Ride
Miami Double Decker Bus Tour + Miami Boat Tour + Everglades Airboat Safari Adventure Tour all in 1 day. After pickup from your Miami hotel in the morning, you’ll take a narrated open top double decker bus tour to see Miami's highlights including the historic Art Deco District and South Beach, a lively beach side area brimming with restaurants and hotels. Explore downtown Miami, a skyscraper-filled metropolis, and continue to Cuban-influenced Little Havana. Other interesting sites include the Gianni Versace Mansion, Madonna’s former house on Brickell Avenue and the secret spot where Michael Jackson filmed his ‘Thriller’ music video! You'll have time to enjoy a meal break in Little Havana before embarking on the next part of your adventure. After your sightseeing double decker bus tour, you’ll be taken to Biscayne Bay to board a boat for a 90-minute sightseeing Miami boat tour. Learn about the history and culture of Miami as you cruise past millionaire's row and various islands. Pass the Port of Miami, see celebrity houses dotting the coast and admire the Miami skyline. Up next is the third part of your Miami experience: an Everglades Airboat Safari Tour! Take a 45-minute drive to Everglades National Park for a thrilling 45-minute airboat ride through lush marshlands. With the help of your on-board naturalist guides, spot wildlife including alligators, turtles, snakes, fish and exotic birds, and learn about the animals and their environment during the wildlife show that follows. An onsite store provides refreshments for purchase. Round-trip transportation to the Everglades included. No additional cost After your tour, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.
Small-Group Everglades Adventure from Fort Lauderdale
You’ll be picked up in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 13-passenger van to the Everglades. With your expert naturalist or biologist guide, enjoy an exciting 40-minute airboat ride across the sawgrass prairies of Everglades National Park. Back on dry land, explore the cypress swamps and sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you journey through the Everglades backcountry. Next, take a nature walk through a forest of ancient, towering cypress where alligators seek shade in the summer and bask in the sun in the winter. Herons, egrets, ibis, wood storks and dozens of other species can be spotted throughout the year. Otters, bears, deer and panthers are rare and exciting to spot. Take a break in the afternoon for lunch at a waterside restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll choose between several lunch entrees or salads. You’ll also be offered alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 60-minute mangrove wilderness boat tour through the shallow mangrove-lined waters of the 10,000 islands in Everglades National Park. Here, dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, osprey and a variety of other marine life thrive. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the nature or the wildlife. Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided please contact the provider for help selecting the best pickup location.
Miami Everglades Airboat Adventure with Biscayne Bay Cruise
Leave Miami behind, head to the Everglades in your air-conditioned bus, and start the day with your Everglades Airboat Adventure. A trip to Miami is not complete without touring the Florida Everglades by airboat – it’s nature at its best. Your 30-minute airboat ride through the Everglade wilderness includes full narration from your airboat captain-guide. In the unique ecosystem of the Everglades, you'll see breathtaking panoramic views, lush vegetation and enjoy complete tranquility. After the airboat ride, you'll spend over 2 hours in the Everglades National Park to visit the alligator wildlife show with plenty of time to take a wander along the jungle walking trail filled with crocodilian exhibits. The Everglades airboat tour is truly a memorable and exhilarating adventure! Return to Miami for the second part of your day and step aboard your Biscayne Bay Cruise. The cruise is an unforgettable way to see Miami from the tropical waters of Biscayne Bay. During this 90-minute cruise, you'll see the city skyline, Fisher Island, Miami Beach and the port of Miami's cruise ship and cargo districts. You'll also see the homes of the rich and famous including Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy and many more. With plenty of seating both inside and out, the boat's lower salons are enclosed, air-conditioned and have full facilities. Upper decks are open air with partial awnings. Soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails and snacks are available for purchase on board.
Miami Day Trip and Florida Everglades Airboat Ride
Get a head start on your day with early-morning pickup from Orlando. Relax on the drive south to Everglades National Park, where you’ll take an exciting airboat tour. Stop periodically throughout the drive to stretch your legs, and enjoy a light breakfast on board. The driving time from Orlando to Miami is approximately four hours.Speed through the tall grass of the Florida Everglades on a 30-minute airboat ride in search of real Florida locals – alligators! After your exhilarating ride, come even closer to these creatures during an interactive alligator show. Learn about these amazing animals from the experts and enjoy some great photo opportunities. After your gator adventure, you will head to Miami, located about an hour away. Enjoy free time at Bayside Marketplace to shop, walk around and grab a bite to eat. You’ll then board a boat for a relaxing 1.5-hour cruise along Miami’s scenic waterways. Admire the Miami skyline as you cruise along Biscayne Bay, and circle around Hibiscus Island and Star Island to see the homes of many famous celebrities. After docking back at shore, end your day with a visit to South Beach, a lively neighborhood in the city of Miami Beach. The neon strip of waterfront is famous for its Art Deco district and its white sandy beach. Make sure to take a walk through the neighborhood during your free time to admire the area’s architecture and culture along the way. You can also use this time to grab some food or coffee and browse Miami’s famous designer stores and boutiques. Then, hop in the coach and relax on the 4-hour drive back to Orlando.
Florida Everglades 1-Hour Private Airboat Tour, Wildlife Park
This private, reservation-only tour includes an extended 60-minute airboat tour in a customized airboat, specially designed for smaller groups. Sawgrass Recreation Park, where your tour departs from, is an easy 25-minute drive from Ft Lauderdale.Zipping over the Florida Everglades at speeds of up to 40 miles (64 km) an hour, your 60-minute private airboat tour includes wildlife spotting and entertaining stories from your experienced captain. Hear tall tales and true of the Seminole who lived in this wilderness, and of the panthers who shared their home.Then it’s on to the exciting Exhibit areas back at the park to meet the Everglades’ panthers, leopards, Florida gators, turtles, iguanas and other native wildlife for yourself, and learn about the care of these endangered animals. Plus you even get to hold a baby alligator, if you dare!For the most in-depth and personal experience, take a small group private tour of the Florida Everglades’ and its unique subtropical ecosystem and animals.Important Note: Pricing is based on a per person basis; regardless of number of people booking, you are buying out the whole boat for your private tour ($302.49)
Shark Valley Everglades Guided Tram Tour
After arriving at the park at your chosen time, you will board the tram for a 2-hour tour through the Shark Valley section of Everglades National Park. Led by park trained naturalists, your guides will give you insight into the ecosystem as a whole and will also help point out some of the hidden aspects which help to make this a world renown wetlands. The open vehicles allows you to view wildlife within the Sawgrass prairies on either side of the tram.At the half-way point of the tour, a 45-foot high observation deck gives you an opportunity to enjoy the tranquil vistas of the Everglades, extending outward 20-miles in all directions. A gradual ramp provides easy access to the observation tower deck, and every part of the ramp and deck provide chances to view something different.