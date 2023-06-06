Monterrey

Monterrey City

Overview

Cosmopolitan Monterrey is Mexico’s third-largest city, second-largest industrial center and número uno in per-capita income. This economic powerhouse has a strong entrepreneurial ethos, humming cultural scene, vibrant universities and an urban hipster nightlife scene.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Horno 3, a blast furnace turned museum located in Parque Fundidora in Monterrey.

    Horno3

    Monterrey

    Blast Furnace No 3 in the former industrial site of the Parque Fundidora has been converted into Horno3, an exceptionally impressive high-tech, hands-on…

  • Overlooking Monterrey, Mexico from Parque Ecológico Chipinque.

    Parque Ecológico Chipinque

    Monterrey

    This stunning mountainside reserve is just 12km from downtown Monterrey. There's great hiking and mountain-biking on over 60km of well-marked trails…

  • Paseo Santa Lucia, Monterrey, Mexico.

    Paseo Santa Lucía

    Monterrey

    The stunning 2.3km promenade of Paseo Santa Lucía is a world-class example of urban regeneration. This (artificial) river forms a turquoise ribbon through…

  • Museo de Historia Mexicana in Monterrey.

    Museo de Historia Mexicana

    Monterrey

    This sleek modernist museum on the Plaza 400 Años presents an extensive but easily manageable chronological history of Mexico. In the heart of the museum…

  • Monument to Workers (Monumento a los Obreros) in Macroplaza square in the historic city center of Monterrey.

    Macroplaza

    Monterrey

    A monument to Monterrey’s late-20th-century ambition, this city-block-wide series of interconnected squares, also known as the Gran Plaza, was created in…

  • Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico.

    Parque Fundidora

    Monterrey

    Formerly a vast steel-factory complex, this once-blighted industrial zone has been transformed into a huge urban park. Designers cleverly retained the…

  • MARCO, Museum of Contemporary Art (Museo de Arte Contemporaneo) located on city landmark Macroplaza.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Monterrey

    Don't miss the outstanding Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, its entrance marked by Juan Soriano's gigantic black dove sculpture. Inside, its idiosyncratic…

  • Landmark Tower of Commerce Monument (Faro Del Comercio) in historic city center of Monterrey.

    Faro del Comercio

    Monterrey

    At the southern end of the Macroplaza, the red 70m concrete tower Faro del Comercio (Lighthouse of Commerce) soars above the city, its green lasers…

