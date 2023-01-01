The stunning 2.3km promenade of Paseo Santa Lucía is a world-class example of urban regeneration. This (artificial) river forms a turquoise ribbon through the heart of industrial Monterrey. Take a stroll down this delightful leafy pathway, or hop in one of the regular river boats (adult/child return M$70/40; 10am to 9pm). The landscaping is amazing, with lighting illuminating the water at night plus the 24 striking bridges and 13 fountains spanning the river.

There's 24-hour security, a few bars and restaurants at its western end and the whole promenade has free public wi-fi. Boats leave from a dock on Plaza 400 Años.