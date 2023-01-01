Museo del Noreste

Technically this is a separate institution from the Museo de Historia Mexicana, but, practically speaking, it's galleries on the culture and history of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Texas, packed with video screens and artifacts, function as a wing of the history museum. In fact, they are connected by a glass-enclosed bridge; plus, the admission price includes both museums. Begin on the bottom floor to follow the displays chronologically. Signage in English and Spanish. Free entry Tuesday and Sunday.