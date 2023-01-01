Museo del Palacio

Sister to the Museo de Historia Mexicana and Museo del Noreste, this small museum in the Palacio de Gobierno focuses on the history of the state of Nuevo Leon. Multimedia exhibits and artifacts reflect the state's leaders (from pre-Colombian times to the present), its laws over time, as well as the development of it's powerhouse economy. There's also an interesting exhibit on the building itself, its architecture and the era in which it was built.

Be sure to peek into the original state congress room, with it's rows of polished wood chairs, checkerboard floors and ornate ceiling. You can almost hear the hubbub of politicians of yesteryear.