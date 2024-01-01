Palacio de Gobierno

Monterrey

LoginSave

Inaugurated in 1908, the stunning neoclassical Palacio de Gobernio is the longtime seat of state politics. Located on the Macroplaza, It's also home to the Museo del Palacio and a well-run tourist information kiosk.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Horno 3, a blast furnace turned museum located in Parque Fundidora in Monterrey.

    Horno3

    1.65 MILES

    Blast Furnace No 3 in the former industrial site of the Parque Fundidora has been converted into Horno3, an exceptionally impressive high-tech, hands-on…

  • Overlooking Monterrey, Mexico from Parque Ecológico Chipinque.

    Parque Ecológico Chipinque

    4.88 MILES

    This stunning mountainside reserve is just 12km from downtown Monterrey. There's great hiking and mountain-biking on over 60km of well-marked trails…

  • Paseo Santa Lucia, Monterrey, Mexico.

    Paseo Santa Lucía

    0.15 MILES

    The stunning 2.3km promenade of Paseo Santa Lucía is a world-class example of urban regeneration. This (artificial) river forms a turquoise ribbon through…

  • Museo de Historia Mexicana in Monterrey.

    Museo de Historia Mexicana

    0.16 MILES

    This sleek modernist museum on the Plaza 400 Años presents an extensive but easily manageable chronological history of Mexico. In the heart of the museum…

  • Monument to Workers (Monumento a los Obreros) in Macroplaza square in the historic city center of Monterrey.

    Macroplaza

    0.24 MILES

    A monument to Monterrey’s late-20th-century ambition, this city-block-wide series of interconnected squares, also known as the Gran Plaza, was created in…

  • Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico.

    Parque Fundidora

    1.71 MILES

    Formerly a vast steel-factory complex, this once-blighted industrial zone has been transformed into a huge urban park. Designers cleverly retained the…

  • MARCO, Museum of Contemporary Art (Museo de Arte Contemporaneo) located on city landmark Macroplaza.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    0.52 MILES

    Don't miss the outstanding Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, its entrance marked by Juan Soriano's gigantic black dove sculpture. Inside, its idiosyncratic…

  • Landmark Tower of Commerce Monument (Faro Del Comercio) in historic city center of Monterrey.

    Faro del Comercio

    0.44 MILES

    At the southern end of the Macroplaza, the red 70m concrete tower Faro del Comercio (Lighthouse of Commerce) soars above the city, its green lasers…

View more attractions

Nearby Monterrey attractions

1. Museo del Palacio

Sister to the Museo de Historia Mexicana and Museo del Noreste, this small museum in the Palacio de Gobierno focuses on the history of the state of Nuevo…

2. Antiguo Palacio Federal

0.07 MILES

Overlooking little Plaza Cinco de Mayo is the grand facade of the 1928 Antiguo Palacio Federal, an art deco beauty that was once the tallest building in…

3. Explanada de los Héroes

0.07 MILES

Explanada de los Héroes has statues of Mexican national heroes in each corner. It's the most formal and traditional of the spaces in the Macroplaza and…

4. Plaza 400 Años

0.12 MILES

This plaza, graced with fountains and pools, forms an impressive approach to the sleek, modernist Museo de Historia Mexicana and the Museo del Noreste. It…

5. Paseo Santa Lucía

0.15 MILES

The stunning 2.3km promenade of Paseo Santa Lucía is a world-class example of urban regeneration. This (artificial) river forms a turquoise ribbon through…

6. Museo de Historia Mexicana

0.16 MILES

This sleek modernist museum on the Plaza 400 Años presents an extensive but easily manageable chronological history of Mexico. In the heart of the museum…

7. Parque Hundido

0.17 MILES

Public square, forum for art, garden and green spaces all fuse to form Monterrey's unique Parque Hundido.

8. Museo del Noreste

0.18 MILES

Technically this is a separate institution from the Museo de Historia Mexicana, but, practically speaking, it's galleries on the culture and history of…