Don't miss the outstanding Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, its entrance marked by Juan Soriano's gigantic black dove sculpture. Inside, its idiosyncratic spaces are filled with water and light, and major exhibitions (almost all temporary; the permanent collection is quite modest) of work by renowned contemporary Mexican and Latin American artists. English-language tours (free with admission) are offered by enthusiastic university student docents. MARCO also has fine gift shop and a good restaurant. Admission is free on Wednesdays.