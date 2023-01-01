Museo de Historia Mexicana

This sleek modernist museum on the Plaza 400 Años presents an extensive but easily manageable chronological history of Mexico. In the heart of the museum there’s an Earth section, full of mounted animals and realistic-looking landscapes, representing Mexico's remarkable biodiversity. Signage is mostly in Spanish, though there are strategically placed screens with overviews in English. Free tours – in either language – can be arranged by phoning in advance. Entry is free on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Admission also covers the Museo del Noreste, to which it's attached via a glass-enclosed bridge.