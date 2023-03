At the southern end of the Macroplaza, the red 70m concrete tower Faro del Comercio (Lighthouse of Commerce) soars above the city, its green lasers piercing the night sky. Designed in 1984 by renowned Mexican architect Luis Barragán, it was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Monterrey's chamber of commerce. Today, it's a symbol of the city's status as Mexico's industrial powerhouse.