Blast Furnace No 3 in the former industrial site of the Parque Fundidora has been converted into Horno3, an exceptionally impressive high-tech, hands-on museum devoted to Mexico’s steel industry. No expense has been spared here, from the steaming rocks at the entrance to the metal, open-air elevator that climbs to the summit for dramatic bird's-eye views of Monterrey (included in admission). The entire process of steel-making is explained (with some English translations) along with its vital relevance to Monterrey and Mexico.

Don’t miss the dramatic furnace show, beamed from the bulk of Horno3 itself. On weekends, there's a combo zip-lining-rappelling tour (adult/child M$490/290) from the top of the metal tower; book ahead with Ibo Adventures (www.ibo.com.mx/tours/urban). The excellent cafe-restaurant, El Lingote, serves creative fare and craft beers to views over the park. After the museum closes, you can take the open-air elevator to the summit for evening views over the city (M$60), with rides continuing until 10pm.