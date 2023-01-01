Formerly a vast steel-factory complex, this once-blighted industrial zone has been transformed into a huge urban park. Designers cleverly retained the iconic smoke stacks and industrial relics to give a surreal and, at times, apocalyptic feel, but also a vibe very much in keeping with Monterrey’s heritage. You can jog the trails, rent bikes (from M$40 per hour), paddle a rowboat (M$50 per hour), and visit the cultural sights, of which the Horno3 museum is the undoubted star of the show.

Four other disemboweled red-brick factories comprise the Centro de las Artes, two galleries with high-class rotating exhibitions, a theater and a movie house that screens independent and foreign films.

The metro stops within a 10-minute walk of the park, but the most enjoyable way to get here is to walk or take a boat along Paseo Santa Lucía.