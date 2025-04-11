Sticky floors, ice cold beers on draft, gently priced shot and drink combos and a total lack of pretension are a few trademarks of a dive bar. Their grungy bathrooms, graffitied and laden with random stickers (“beer is good,” “patriarchy is dead”), are often devoid of mirrors. The bartender might know your name – and definitely your drink order – if you’re a regular.

Throughout the years, many of New York City’s dives have closed their doors, victims of gentrification and an industry catering to a crowd all too eager to pay big bucks for cocktails made with herbal infusions, eye droppers of artisanal bitters and clear-as-glass ice cubes.

And it’s true that these cocktail bars, rooftop bars, natural wine bars and craft breweries have a place in the Big Apple’s bar scene, but to those who love a good dive – and, honestly, who doesn’t, at least on occasion? –nothing beats knocking back a shot of Jameson on a backless bar stool in a grungy space that’s not trying to do anything except exist as a space where people can get their drink on without blowing their paycheck.

“Longevity is one of the key ingredients of a dive bar,” says Seth Gerber, a food and beverage expert and part-time faculty member at Boston University. It’s not really up to the bar’s owners and operators to decide if their establishment is a dive, explains Gerber, adding, “You can strive to be one, but it’s ultimately an honor that gets bestowed upon you.”

While there are many amazing dive bars in New York City, this is our (strongly opinionated) list of the city’s very best.

Left: Facade of Canal Bar in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet Right: Behind the bar at Canal Bar. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

1. Canal Bar in Brooklyn

Located on an increasingly busy stretch of 3rd Ave in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood, Canal Bar is on the grungy side (as all great dives really ought to be) and super welcoming in spite of it. It helps that the bar is dog-friendly, making it a real neighborhood bar where regulars sip cold pints of beer with a book. Although the draft beer selection is pretty solid, the bartenders here don’t mess around when it comes to the classics either. If you’re a Manhattan lover, you won’t be disappointed.

Make it happen: Happy hour drink specials run Monday to Friday from 3pm to 8pm. After work on weekdays is a good time to visit when the bar is particularly pleasant. Jeans and old concert Ts or flannels will have you feeling right at home.

Turkey's Nest Tavern in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

2. Turkey's Nest Tavern in Williamsburg

Generally speaking Williamsburg, where this old tavern resides, might indeed be overrun with hipster bars and speakeasy spots, but don’t sleep on Turkey’s Nest, a sports dive on Bedford Ave that’s been around since the 1980s – long before Williamsburg was where the cool kids hung out. Floors can get sticky, but the big game (whatever it happens to be that day) is always on, and the atmosphere is convivial. It’s a great spot on a pub crawl through Brooklyn’s Northside.

Make it happen: While you wait for your brunch table, stop in for a cold beer or Bloody Mary. Bring cash, as the bar doesn’t accept credit cards and note that drinks are on the strong side, so pace yourself.

Left: Bartender at Ryan's Daughter. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet Right: Ryan's Daughter in the Upper East Side. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

3. Ryan's Daughter on the Upper East Side

This Upper East Side bar has been serving the neighborhood for more than 45 years. Ryan's Daughter prides itself on offering affordable drinks, often a dollar or even two below what you might find on Fifth Ave. The tavern doesn’t do a happy hour per se, but drink and shot specials are a regular occurrence. In the tradition of an old-time tavern, Ryan’s Daughter’s beer menu includes a house brew – the Ryan's Daughter Ale – that’s provided by one of the bar’s suppliers.

Make it happen: Ryan's Daughter makes a great stop if you’re museum-hopping on the Upper East Side. Stop in during the week before 7pm and see what drinks the bar has discounted that day. The tavern’s take on a shepherd’s pie, particularly well-received on a cold day.

Clockwise from top left: Welcome to the Johnson's in Lower East Side. Pool cues. Hanging out. A PBR and a shot. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

4. Welcome to the Johnsons on the Lower East Side

The Lower East Side isn’t exactly lacking in the dive bar arena, but some dives are better than others and Welcome to the Johnsons is one of the city’s very best. It’s dark and dingy, loud, and a little smelly, but it’s a great late-night stop if you’re on a bar crawl or if you’re just looking for a place with cheap drinks, a pool table and an easy vibe.

Make it happen: Cheap PBRs are the drink of choice so avoid ordering any fancy cocktails – this just isn’t the place for that. Dress down or risk looking out of place in the bar that sort of reminds you of your high school friend’s basement.

McSorley's Old Ale House in the East Village, Manhattan. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

5. McSorley's Old Ale House in the East Village

This bar dates all the way back to the 19th century – 1854 to be exact – and women have only been permitted to patronize the saloon since 1970! McSorley's is truly a no-frills bar with a choice of light or dark ale and a handful of basic food items like a fish and chips plate or a ham and cheese sandwich. You come here to say you’ve been where the likes of John Lennon and Abe Lincoln sipped suds and maybe to make a new friend or two.

Make it happen: It’s cash only so come prepared. Unless you like waiting a long time for your ale, avoid the bar on St Patrick’s Day when it’s filled to the gills. Note that it can be thick with tourists, but that’s part of the fun.

Left: Hot dogs at Rudy's Bar & Grill in Upper East Side, Manhattan. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet Right: Rudy's Bar & Grill. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

6. Rudy's Bar & Grill in Hell's Kitchen

It would be an egregious error not to include this dive of all dives on a best of New York City dive bar list. Rudy’s, open since 1933 with the original wood door still intact, is Hell’s Kitchen’s historic bar, dishing up free hot dogs with any purchase. It’s a place for tourists and locals alike, both groups sidling happily up to the original mahogany bar custom-made for the space. The beer remains dirt-cheap and the party goes until 4am every night.

Make it happen: Rudy’s opens at 8am Monday to Saturday. TVs broadcast sporting events and the long-time, friendly bartenders add to any visit. The available merch makes a great souvenir – the hot dog sticker for $1 is a no-brainer.

The Gate in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

7. The Gate in Park Slope

This beloved Park Slope institution has been around since 1977. The Gate was serving craft beer before craft beer was a thing and thus considers itself Brooklyn’s oldest craft beer bar. In addition to craft brews, you can order a Guinness or choose from a handful of enticing nonalcoholic options, including the Phony Negroni, which even the non-sober curious seem to love.

Make it happen: The outdoor seating fills up fast on clement weather days, so arrive when the bar opens if you want to snag a seat. The bar is dog-friendly, but only well-mannered canines, please. Also worth mentioning, this is family-friendly Park Slope, so strollers are very possible.

169 Bar in Lower East Side, Manhattan. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

8. 169 Bar on the Lower East Side

You can come here to try the original pickle martini, a fusion of cucumber and vodka created by Charles Hanson who bought the bar in 2008, or you can come to soak up the historic vibes (and kitschy decor) of the 100+-year-old bar while sipping a $5 PBR. 169 Bar has a pool table in the back, no-nonsense bartenders, and energetic music that keep this dive bar spinning into the wee hours of the morning.

Make it happen: Happy hour specials run from 2 to 7pm daily but go on a weekend for DJ-enhanced fun. This bar does accept credit cards, but there is a minimum so bring cash if you're only planning on popping in for one.

Clockwise from top left: Skylark in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Pinball machines. Beers on tap. Board games. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

9. Skylark Bar in South Slope

A High Life (12oz) and any well shot is called the Easy Rider ($9); Thelma & Louise is a Narragansett and shot of Old Overholt rye whiskey ($12). Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, Skylark has only been around since 2012 but it has the feel of a well-worn establishment, perhaps owing to its 1970s aesthetic. While there is a full drink menu, the only food for purchase are chips and salsa or chips and shelf-stable nacho cheese, but you’re not here to eat – not with those pinball machines in the back.

Make it happen: This isn’t a late-night bar; last call is at 1:30am. Food delivery is permitted so order your favorite carryout when you get the munchies.

10. Botanica Bar in Nolita

This unassuming Nolita watering hole on Houston St in Lower Manhattan is reached by descending down a short flight of steps. Like many a dive, the interior of Botanica Bar is dark and moody, and it’s enhanced by a DJ spinning tunes on weekends. If you’re lucky enough to get there before all the cool thrift-store furniture is spoken for, settle in and wait to see if the night will turn into a karaoke fest.

Make it happen: The crowds can be pretty thick by 10 or 11pm, so plan your visit accordingly. Happy hour goes until 7pm. You'll see a lot of distressed denim, sweaters and beanies in the winter.