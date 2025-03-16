While Lonely Planet’s New York City office may be smack in the middle of Manhattan, some two-thirds of our local staff identify as Brooklynites. One could argue that’s because the rent is (a little) cheaper. But ask any of our coworkers why they think Brooklyn is the better borough, and we could write a full essay.

Just one stop across the East River from Manhattan on the L train, visitors to NYC often hop over to Williamsburg as their introduction to the city’s most populous borough. Nowadays, the area is known for its trendy vibes, vintage shops and creative food scene; historically it’s been home to vibrant Jewish, Italian, Polish and Puerto Rican communities. It’s the neighborhood I call home, and I’m always finding myself unraveling its coolest corners.

Getting to and around Williamsburg

For $2.90 a ride, you can cross from Manhattan to Brooklyn by subway – it’s only one stop into the borough. If the weather’s nice, you could also pedal across the Williamsburg Bridge on a Citi Bike. Even better, if you’re traveling between waterfront neighborhoods, there’s nothing like the skyline views on a sunny day from the top level of the NYC Ferry, which has stops in both North and South Williamsburg. And of course, plenty of walking will be involved on any excursion in New York City.

Left: Street view of The Hoxton. Right: A spectacular view from one of the Hoxton’s rooms. Caitlin Riddell/Lonely Planet

Where to stay in Williamsburg

Save

Advertisement

Not only is Pod Hotel Brooklyn centrally located, but it has a sweet rooftop situation in addition to tiny if cozy rooms. Really: how much time are you actually going to spend in your hotel in the city that famously never sleeps?

Spend

Opened in 2022, The Penny has rooms that are colorful, modern and equipped with kitchenettes. I love its location, right at the unofficial line where East Williamsburg begins.

Spend more

A few luxurious properties line Wythe Ave, with elite views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline. The Hoxton is a chic option with a stylish lobby to hang out or work in, sleek rooms and K’Far, its all-day Israeli restaurant (yes, that means all-day borekas).

Where to get coffee in Williamsburg

ppl: This place feels like you’re grabbing coffee in a cozy greenhouse rather than a cafe.

KIJITORA: Matcha lovers, this one’s for you. The tiramisu latte is also stellar.

Land to Sea: I love the specialty lattes like the ginger and mandarin flavors, as well as the Chinese pastries.

Where to eat in Williamsburg

Breakfast

A&C Super: My perfect morning includes a sausage-egg-and-cheese biscuit sandwich with a roast-y iced latte from A&C, best enjoyed on their sunny patio.

Bakeri: A beloved neighborhood bakery whose ham-and-cheese roll never fails me. They also have a scrumptious lunchtime sandwich menu.

Ceremonia Bakeshop: Famous for cakes and other sweet treats, Ceremonia has a breakfast burrito that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Dépanneur in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Lunch

Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe: A longtime sandwich spot selling legendary paninis and heroes. I’m partial to the Anthony & Daughter, with prosciutto, burrata, arugula and fig jam.

Federoff’s: Order the Philly cheesesteak, “fries in pure lard” and a fountain soda. This place is owned and operated by folks from South Philly, so you know it’s the real deal.

Advertisement

Dépanneur: A self-proclaimed “better bodega,” Dépanneur serves top-tier sandwiches and coffee, and it’s fun to shop their small grocery store, filed with local products. Snag a sidewalk table for optimal people-watching.

Aperitivo

Hotel Delmano: This is the kind of place you could take a date, but also your parents. I love the beautiful, vintage-inspired interior, natural wines and raw bar.

St Mazie: Great for a drink with daily live jazz, oyster happy hour on the back patio or even dinner downstairs. Check the live jazz calendar to see who’s performing which night.

Deux Chats: Clearly, raw-bar happy hours are popular in trendy Williamsburg. Deux Chats’ is no exception. This place is intimate and friendly, and if you have a large group (or are feeling ambitious), you could always go for the gorgeous “martini fountain,” which serves 13.

Left: Spicy salami pizza from L’Industrie. Here Now/Shutterstock Right: Menu at L’Industrie. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Pizza

L’Industrie: What everyone says is true: L’Industrie is one of the best pizza spots in the city, not just Williamsburg. Tip: order ahead (entire pizzas only) to skip the line.

Best Pizza: The name says it all. I also love buying their refrigerated dough to make pizza, calzones, stromboli and more at home.

Dinner

Williamsburg has emerged as one of NYC’s top dining neighborhoods – but good luck getting a reservation at popular-but-worth-it spots like Lilia and Misi. Here are other go-to places where you’re more likely to get a table.

Pecoraro Latteria: If you couldn’t finesse a Lilia reservation, this place hits the spot. It’s a gourmet Italian grocery by day – but I prefer to come at night for their simple, delicious pastas.

King’s Co Imperial: You know this place is good by the high number of both takeout drivers and in-house customers. Whatever I order, fried long beans and soup dumplings are always involved.

St Anselm: Okay, it’s not necessarily easy to get a reservation at St Anselm, but it’s definitely more doable than other viral neighborhood hotspots. This iconic steakhouse is just what you need after a long day of walking around.

Left: Manhattan skyline from Marsha P Johnson State Park. Cavan-Images/Shutterstock Right: McCarren Park. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

What parks to visit in Williamsburg

McCarren Park: This is my favorite park in the neighborhood. It may not be the most glamorous, and the grass could certainly use some love – but it’s beloved by both Williamsburg and Greenpoint residents, who stroll around the park’s two loops or enjoy cocktails at ParkHouse. Saturdays, when the farmers market sets up, are especially lovely.

Marsha P. Johnson State Park: Named in honor of the famous LGBTIQ+ activist, this state park has ample green space and spectacular views of Manhattan. In the summertime, go on Saturdays for Smorgasburg, a massive open-air food market.

Domino Park: This waterfront space offers the best unobstructed views of Manhattan and the East River; those with little ones will love the playground, one of the best in the city. On a warm day, I love the wooden lounge chairs.

Left: Artists & Fleas. becauz gao/Shutterstock Right: Upstate Stock. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Where to shop in Williamsburg

Stella Dallas Living: Beautifully preserved vintage clothing and textiles, as well as an incredible leather bag collection. Head next door to sister store 10ft Single for more of a thrift vibe.

Artists & Fleas: I love digging through the booths at this local vendors’ market for all sorts of goodies, from vintage posters and handmade jewelry to the coolest secondhand clothes. (Note they’re only open Saturdays and Sundays.)

Haricot Vert: Handmade, customizable jewelry using the most adorable charms, like sticks of butter, croissants, olives and tea cups.

Leif: Beautifully curated homewares, accessories and clothing. If you’ve received a gift from me, it was probably from here.

Upstate Stock: Gourmet groceries and goods made in New York. The Campfire Latte here is unlike any coffee I’ve ever had.

Where to spend a night out in Williamsburg

Bar Blondeau: Fancy drinks and river views on the rooftop of the Wythe Hotel.

Cafe Balearica: Grab drinks at the vibe-y upstairs bar and head downstairs to dance the night away under a disco ball.

Fresh Kills: A cocktail bar with creative spirit. Tell the bartenders what you like to drink, and they’ll mix up something customized to your taste.

Union Pool: A former swimming pool supply store turned extremely cool bar. I love how many spaces there are here, from the outdoor patio (featuring a taco truck) to the backroom music venue. It’s perfect for a large group.

Mr Melo: Vinyl listening bar with fabulous cocktails.

What to know about Williamsburg

If you visited Williamsburg even 10 years ago, you’ll find it has dramatically changed in the years since – take a walk down N 6th St, and you’ll be shocked to see both Chanel and Hermès stores, for example. A significant real estate boom has also severely raised rent prices (a trend certainly not limited to Williamsburg). And while trying new places is always the thing to do in New York City, there’s never been more urgency to support local businesses in each community.

Despite the luxury takeover and heightened gentrification, there are some truly special pockets of Williamsburg that have preserved their historic and charming identity while prioritizing independent vendors. I encourage you to savor those.

Summertime on the Williamsburg waterfront. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

When to visit Williamsburg

My favorite season in New York City is late spring, when the dreadful winter winds have subsided, the city’s green spaces are budding into seasonal glory, and everyone is constantly out and about. Williamsburg’s parks are lovely this time of year, and I always see people enjoying spritz o’clock on my afternoon strolls. The summer crowds have also yet to descend. Bonus: Smorgasburg reopens for the season in April. Truly, though, Williamsburg is wonderful in every season.

I would know – I live here.