In a place that’s as food-obsessed as New York City, there are some meals that the Big Apple would feel incomplete without. There’s the New York Happy Meal, which typically consists of a martini and fries, often accompanied by a caesar salad for peace of mind. There’s the sandwich order that your local bodega has memorized. There are the hot dogs at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field and the rich, dense New York-style cheesecake.

And then there are the specialty NYC foods that have truly earned the city that never sleeps the title of the city that never stops eating: pizza, bagels and burgers. They’re simple. Classic. But for every New Yorker, they come with complex opinions, including those of us in Lonely Planet’s New York office.

After much investigative journalism (aka, asking the entire office for their favorite spots), we narrowed down the top restaurants across the city to try these three NYC classics. Expect lines and competition for reservations at many of these, but know it will all be worth it – New Yorkers would never lead you astray.

Left: L'Industrie's original Williamsburg location. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet Right: Slices at L'Industrie. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

The best pizza in NYC

L’Industrie

Multiple locations

One of the younger establishments on this list, but by far the most favored by our staff (seriously, almost half the responses included it), L’Industrie has been a Williamsburg favorite since its first shop opened up in 2017, while new on the scene is a buzzy second location in the West Village. L’Industrie’s pizza can best be described as a true crispy New York slice made with premium Italian ingredients.

Tip: Skip the notoriously long line by ordering ahead (online orders are for whole pies only, so do it with a group).

Chrissy's Pizza in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Shalayne Pulia/Lonely Planet

Chrissy’s Pizza

Greenpoint

What started as a COVID-era pizza shop out of Chris Hansell’s Brooklyn apartment now has wrap-around-the-corner lines on the weekends at its small Greenpoint shop. Chrissy’s only does pies, not slices, and there’s a special pie every week. Pizzas are on the pricier side at more than $30, but you get what you pay for – the quality here is exceptional.

Tip: On weekdays at off-peak times, there’s almost hardly a wait. They update their Instagram stories with the line status regularly and are pretty responsive to DMs asking about wait times.

A burrata slice from Cello's Pizzeria in the East Village. Alice Yao for Lonely Planet

Cello's

East Village

When you’re pizza-hunting in the East Village, it’s got to be Cello’s. This place’s slices remind us of L’Industrie’s (in fact, the chef at Cello’s used to work there), with a thin, slightly charred yet chewy crust. Must try: the burrata pizza and the jalapeno-pepperoni slice.

Roberta’s

Multiple locations

Bushwick’s rise to culinary fame started with this pizza shop-turned-chain, which has been dishing inventive wood-fired pies inside its renovated warehouse since 2008. Go to the original Bushwick location, which was opened in a former garage, and dig into your pizza at their covered tiki bar next door.

Juliana's Pizza

Dumbo

Fans of the famous Grimaldi’s Pizzeria may know that its former owners came out of retirement in 2012 to open a second pizza shop, Juliana’s, in the original Grimaldi’s location under the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s the same classic Grimaldi’s recipe without the huge line. They dish out massive, classically thin NYC pizzas daily.

Rubirosa pizza. Gabriella Gajevic/Shutterstock

Rubirosa

Nolita

Nab a table at Rubirosa to scarf down whisper-thin pizza crust, smothered in vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella. A cult favorite is the tie-dye pizza, which is topped with pesto, vodka sauce, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.

F&F Pizzeria

Carroll Gardens

Opened in 2019 in a converted Brooklyn garage, F&F pairs top-quality ingredients with natural dough fermentation (which creates a nice sourdough flavor) to produce pies worth writing to Manhattan about. As one responding staffer put it, “The hot sausage and brown butter sage pizza is, hypothetically, my last meal request.”

Una Pizza Napoletana

Lower East Side

Anthony Mangieri’s wood-fired pizzas are some of the top-rated in the USA. It’s a sit-down spot with a fairly simple menu: a couple of apps, desserts and a few pizzas. The Neapolitan-style pies are soupy in the center and bready at the edges with a light, fluffy crust.

A "Hotboi" slice from Scarr's: pepperoni and jalapenos drizzled with hot honey. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

Scarr’s Pizza

Lower East Side

A retro slice shop up front and a hip sit-down for pizza, cocktails and natural wine in back. The lines are almost as legendary as the pies. Pizzas come in all shapes, sauces and crusts; the menu features round, Sicilian and grandma styles.

Ace’s Pizza

Multiple locations

We know – eating Detroit-style pizza in New York City sounds a bit…sacrilegious. But let it be known that even die-hard New Yorkers can appreciate a taste of the crispy-yet-fluffy Midwestern pie. Ace’s is our top choice for these rectangular pies.

Tip: If you don't find yourself near an Ace's location, honorable mentions for Detroit-style pizza include Emmy Squared (multiple locations) and Mo’s General (Williamsburg).

A poppyseed bagel from Tompkins Square Bagels. James Andrews1/Shutterstock

The best bagels in NYC

Tompkins Square Bagels

Multiple locations

Not only is Tompkins Square Bagels first on this list because it received the most votes, but it also wins in sheer variety of bagel flavors and toppings. With 16 bagel and 23 cream cheese flavors (not including seasonal additions), your dream bagel order awaits, whether it’s jalapeno cheddar cream cheese on a salt bagel or lox spread on blueberry (we won’t judge, but that would be interesting). Or go for a lunch bagel sandwich, like the Stutto: bacon, avocado, tomato and chipotle chicken salad.

A display case in the Midtown East Ess-a-Bagel. Tada Images/Shutterstock

Ess-a-bagel

Multiple locations

This is a longtime kosher deli with excellent bagels and sandwich options – and a very devoted fanbase. The bagels here are what you picture when you think of a New York bagel: a shiny exterior, a dense, chewy interior and generous in size.

Greenberg’s Bagels

Multiple locations

Originally opened in Williamsburg and then followed by Bed Stuy and West Village locations, Greenberg’s bagels are on the thinner side, perfect for filling in with sandwich ingredients. Lonely Planet editor Chamidae Ford swears by a sausage, egg and cheese on a sesame bagel with onions, hot honey and mayo.

Tip: While all locations are fabulous, the Bed Stuy location bagel joint is a staff favorite in our office. The people-watching on the weekends is unmatched.

Left: Russ & Daughters' Lower East Side location. Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky Right: Bagels aren't their only specialty. Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

Russ & Daughters

Multiple locations

For a traditional bagel with cream cheese and lox, try Russ & Daughters, which has been in business since its pushcart origins on the Lower East Side in 1914. If you want to go beyond the ol’ bagel and cream cheese combo, go for the wasabi-infused roe or the whitefish salad.

Old Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe

Prospect Heights

Old Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe’s long line on the weekends is trivial once you’ve tried one of their famous za’atar bagels. But really, any of their kettle-boiled bagels will hit the spot. Take your to-go and scarf it down in nearby Prospect Park (if you can last the few minutes’ walk without digging in).

PopUp Bagels loves to experiment with specialty cream cheese and butter spreads. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

PopUp Bagels

Multiple locations

PopUp Bagels experienced a social media-induced frenzy like no other when its first New York City location, well, popped up in Greenwich Village in 2023. Since then, they’ve expanded to six locations across the city. Their menu has a unique approach: just bagels and spreads (cream cheese or specialty butter), and the order minimum is three bagels and one spread. Texture is key here – their bagels have a beautifully crispy shell and a fluffy, chewy middle.

Tip: Reserve ahead to skip the line. The pre-order minimum is a dozen bagels with two spreads.

Knickerbocker Bagel

Bushwick

Similar to PopUp, Knickerbocker’s bagels have that fluffy inside texture with a perfectly crisp exterior. Oh, and these puppies are tall, which is very authentic to the New York-style bagel. Lonely Planet photo editor Katelynn Perry’s go-to order is an egg everything bagel with veggie cream cheese, not toasted. Hit it as early as possible on the weekends (especially Sundays) to avoid a long wait.

The everything bagel from Apollo Bagels. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

Apollo Bagels

Multiple locations

More commonly known as Apollo, this local franchise has rapidly expanded into four locations since its first shop opened in February of 2024, capitalizing on the fluffy-yet-crispy trend with a unique twist. Apollo’s specialty, which has graced many a social media feed: open-faced bagel sandwiches. The two most popular are the cream cheese and fresh tomato; and the cream cheese, salmon, capers, red onion and dill.

Tip: In true Brooklyn fashion, the lines are much more manageable at the Williamsburg location.

Barney Greengrass. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Barney Greengrass

Upper West Side

The Upper West Side institution’s smoked fish might be the best you’ll taste. Bagel platters here come heaped with smoked salmon, gravlax, whitefish and sable, all superbly sliced to order. Also, there’s a reason the sign out front reads, “The sturgeon king.” Find out for yourself and order a sturgeon sandwich.

Brooklyn Bagel

Multiple locations

With a good crust and a chewy interior, bagels here come in a number of variations, with a dazzling repertoire of flavored cream cheese including chipotle and cinnamon walnut raisin. If you’re overwhelmed, know that the real star here is the everything bagel (many diners opt for scallion cream cheese).

Burgers and fries at Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn, NY

The best burgers in NYC

Red Hook Tavern

Red Hook

A sunny day spent in Red Hook will cure any New Yorker’s winter blues. Somewhere on that itinerary belongs a meal at Red Hook Tavern, whose burger came out on top in our staff poll. It’s simple, topped only with American cheese and white onion, which really allows the quality of the sizeable patty to shine. That with a shiny sesame bun, fries and one of their specialty martinis really elevates the New York Happy Meal.

Tip: Reservations are always recommended, but don’t be discouraged if you can’t snag one. Walk-in-only seats are typically reserved at the bar. Just arrive slightly before they open.

Hamburger America

Soho

Our second-place pick feels more like a retro American road trip stop than a typical New York lunch counter. Hamburger America takes the prize for best smashburger, and their fried onion burger is by far the crowd favorite. For those in the know (aka, you), the Chester is a secret off-menu item that’s like a grilled cheese sandwich with a burger patty stuck inside.

4 Charles

West Village

This West Village steakhouse pulls out double the stops when it comes to its wagyu cheeseburger – seriously, they make it a double. Two patties, American cheese, pickles, onions and a tasty Marie Rose sauce (a British condiment made from mayo, lemon juice, pepper and Worcestershire). It’s one of the higher-end patties on this list, and every bite is worth it. Top it with an egg or bacon for even more indulgence.

Minetta Tavern's cozy restaurant in Greenwich Village. Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Minetta Tavern

Greenwich Village

A proprietary blend of beef by Pat LaFrieda makes for one of the most sumptuous patties in town. Opened in 1937, this tavern was frequented by bohemians like EE Cummings. Its iconic burger is smothered in cheddar and caramelized onions.

Fairfax

West Village

Sitting pretty on an adorable corner in the West Village, Fairfax’s burger pairs best with some elite people-watching from its cozy windows or outdoor seating area. Dubbed “The Burger,” the combination of BBQ mayo, cheddar, crispy potatoes (yes, on the burger) and red onion is delightful.

Tip: Fairfax always sets aside some seats for walk-ins, so try your luck if you missed the reservation window.

Nowon's Legendary Burger, known for its Kimchi Special Sauce. Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Nowon

Multiple locations

Nowon is the favorite for American-Korean "drinking food" in the East Village and Bushwick. The Legendary Burger with Kimchi Special Sauce, American cheese, pickles and onions is a must. Instead of fries, it’s Extraordinary Tots on the side.

7th Street Burger

Multiple locations

Stumble to this post-drinks counter chain for a cheap and cheesy nightcap – it’s open almost as late as the East Village’s bars. Their reliable smashburgers start at US$6.50, which is an incredible deal, and not just for NYC.

Left: JG Melon. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet Right: One of JG Melon's burgers on their classic green gingham tablecloths. Bloomberg/Getty Images

JG Melon

Upper East Side

A no-frills pub that’s been serving one of NYC’s best burgers under its pressed-tin ceiling since 1972. Flushing it down with a Bloody Mary is an Upper East Side rite-of-passage. And though this is technically a burger list, JG Melon’s cottage fries are the perfect complement.

Tip: It’s cash-only, but there’s an ATM on that block in case you forget.

Au Cheval's hearty double cheeseburger. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

Au Cheval

Tribeca

Fourteen years after the Chicago restaurant opened in 2005, Au Cheval hit downtown Manhattan with a hearty menu made most popular by its double cheeseburger: two juicy beef patties sandwiched on a brioche bun with cheddar, pickles and dijonnaise. Add an egg or bacon to really seal the deal that you’ll be going straight home and into a food coma.

Raoul’s

Soho

Raoul’s knows how to play hard to get – each night, the restaurant serves just 12 of its famous Burger Au Poivre at the bar only. So, even if you score a competitive reservation, no burger for you. If you are one of the fortunate bar walk-ins, you’ll score one of their au poivre-style masterpieces, meaning the patty is coated in peppercorns and salt and seared in butter, as one would prepare a steak.

Tip: It’s a first-come, first-served situation at the bar, so show up at least half an hour before they open to get in line.