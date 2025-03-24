From sea to shining sea, the USA has coasts and lakes that are littered with glorious stretches of sand. As well as the superstars that grab the limelight (hello, Venice Beach), there are tucked-away, small-town gems that are the perfect location for a relaxing time with friends.

The latest edition of Lonely Planet Best Beaches does a deep dive on 100 of the world's most incredible shores and the US is proudly represented with some heavy hitters. Whether you're in search of busy beaches where the party never stops, shallow waters and golden sands ideal for the whole family, or planning a road trip along serene and romantic stretches of shore, this round of up the best beaches in the USA will have the perfect option.

1. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia

Best for eerie photo opportunities

The spider-like branches of gnarled oaks draping the golden sands of Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia are eerily haunting. The trees pull you in for a closer look, whispering of mysteries from centuries past. It's easy to see why the producers of The Walking Dead filmed chose to film scenes for its 10th season here.

With that said, the location is far from morbid. Kids can safely explore tide pools and climb onto sun-bleached tree trunks without fear of a zombie attack. Instead, you can expect a steady stream of brides and grooms smiling for wedding shots among the branches at sunset, making the most of the technicolor backdrop.

Once part of a maritime forest, the trees fell as the beach eroded and their roots were exposed to sun and salt. Some trees are more than 500 years old while others have collapsed more recently due to storms and the relentless encroachment of the Atlantic.

Florida’s Grayton Beach features rare dune lakes. Rotorhead 30A Productions/Shutterstock

2. Grayton Beach, Florida

Best for kayaking in rare dune lakes

The sugar-white sands of Grayton Beach billow like delicate frosting, their ephemeral beauty ever-shifting thanks to winds and waves along the Florida panhandle. They’re a striking contrast to the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico lapping the shore.

But this one-mile strip of pristine sand, part of Grayton Beach State Park, is more than just another pretty Florida beach. The beach’s dunes protect three coastal dune lakes, which are a rare natural phenomenon found in only four countries in the world. A 4.5-mile multi-use trail winds through the woods and along the 100-acre Western Lake, the largest of the park’s coastal dune lakes. Its dazzling blue waters are open for kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding.

Detour: Keep an eye out for the Dog Wall created by artistic locals – a mural featuring portraits of their four-legged friends.

A colorful lifeguard tower on South Beach, Florida. Alexander Demyanenko/Shutterstock

3. South Beach, Florida

Best for glitz and glamor

A sparkling confection of sunshine, style and beautiful people, South Beach embodies the good life. Just east of downtown Miami in South Florida, SoBe dazzles like a kaleidoscope paused.

Aquamarine waters lap luxurious white sands while the tidy greenery of Lummus Park and the Promenade unfurls to the west. Candy-colored lifeguard towers line the sand, hinting at the vivid facades of Miami’s Art Deco Historic District. Caribbean flourishes and soaring palm trees add more aesthetic oomph while neon and nightclubs, in contrast to the more laid-back but still vibrant North Beach, bring late-night sizzle.

Crowds surround the skateboard park at Venice Beach. arkanto/Shutterstock

4. Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California

Best for people watching

Cheap sunglasses are for sale in every direction on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, a two mile strip of creativity hugged by weed dispensaries, t-shirt shops and French-fry joints in southern Los Angeles – and that’s just the view on the inland side.

On the ocean side, palm trees frame the sandy beach and the Pacific, with views interrupted by bodybuilders pumping iron at Muscle Beach, basketball players shooting hoops on busy courts and skateboarders gliding skyward at the shiny skateboard park. Take a seat to watch the action. Jugglers, gymnasts and artists all vie for attention – and a few bucks – along the way.

A sunset glow across El Matador Beach. Jiujiuer/Shutterstock

5. El Matador State Beach, Malibu, California

Best for secluded beauty

A “pocket beach” in western Malibu, El Matador may be tiny but it packs an oversized visual punch. One of three small beaches comprising Robert H Meyer Memorial State Beach – the other two are El Pescador and La Piedra – El Matador hugs the base of craggy bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean beside the Pacific Coast Highway.

A dirt path drops down the rugged cliffside to a set of stairs that descend to the soft sands of the beach, where the real visual feast begins. A cluster of rocks and sea stacks extends from the cliffs edging the cove into the sea. The largest formations hide arches and caves, which are prime candidates for exploring and photography – as are the tide pools filled with sea life. The setting sun illuminates the rocks with a golden glow, casting shadows and revealing new treasures. On a quiet afternoon the effect borders on the sublime.

The sunset viewed through Keyhole Arch on Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur. Christer Dabu/Shutterstock

6. Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, California

Best for sunset photo opps

For several weeks in late December, coinciding with the winter solstice, the setting sun pierces Keyhole Arch with a luminous golden light. Sitting on a sliver of coastline along the rugged Big Sur coast in California, it’s a spectacular ode to nature’s other-worldly gifts. And the spectacle becomes sublime when a wave crashes within the arch, its spray aglow with the ethereal light.

After rainstorms, the crescent-shaped beach may turn purple in spots due to the manganese garnet washed down from the coastline’s crumbly bluffs. Due to dangerous waves, Pfeiffer Beach isn’t recommended for swimming, and it can get windy – but walking, beachcombing and admiring the sunset are superb ways to pass the time.

Local tip: The Ambrosia burgers are great and so is the view at Nepenthe, a oceanfront restaurant perched high on a cliff between Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge and Castro Canyon on Highway 1.

A horseback riding group by Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach, Oregon. Adam Hester/Getty Images

7. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Best for wildlife spotting

Haystack Rock is a mood. A volcanic remnant formed by 17 million years of uplift and erosion, it rises 235ft above Cannon Beach. A basalt monolith, it would have been a familiar sight to the Clatsop and Chinook tribespeople and the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which wintered near here in 1805 and 1806. Today Haystack Rock and the beach are popular destinations for beachgoers seeking wildlife and amazing sunset views.

Within the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge on the Northern Oregon Coast, Haystack Rock is a haven for tufted puffins, seals and sea lions. At low tide, beachcombers can walk to its base and explore its tide pools, home to sea stars and anemones. Gray whales and humpback whales migrate along the coast in winter and again in spring.

Local tip: Held in June, the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest is truly a temporary delight – all the entries are washed away by high tide after existing for a mere five hours.

Lake Tahoe’s pristine waters tempt at Sand Harbor. Getty Images

8. Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Best for winter tranquility

On a spring day, when the crowds are light and the snow still tops the Sierra Nevada mountains, Sand Harbor and its lakefront boulders evoke a land that time forgot. Crystal blue waters. Ancient white sand beaches. Jefferson pines that soar overhead. There’s an ageless tranquility here – at least until summer, when beach umbrellas and stand-up paddleboards disrupt the spell as the crowds roll in.

Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California/Nevada state line, is the largest alpine lake in the country and the second-deepest. The water is so clear that sometimes you can see objects as far as 70ft below the surface.

Detour: If you feel the need for bright lights and late nights, take a trip to nearby Reno.

The wild horses of Assateague Island wander along the beach. Vicky Faye Aquino/Shutterstock

9. Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland and Virginia

Best for wild pony sightings

With wild horses galloping across its windswept beaches, Assateague Island National Seashore exudes a surprisingly feral vibe, a rarity along the highly developed shores of the Mid-Atlantic. Thick maritime forests and rugged dunes round out the dramatic scene. A barrier island, Assateague hugs the coast of Maryland and Virginia on the Eastern Shore, a three-hour drive from Washington, DC. Beach camping is permitted, so city dwellers can easily pitch a tent for the night and wake up to gorgeous sunrises.

The park’s 37 miles of beachfront is divided by the Maryland/Virginia state line. Low-key adventuring is a hallmark of the Maryland side, with hiking on nature trails, kayaking in bayside marshes and four miles of road cycling on Bayberry Drive. At Maryland’s Assateague State Park, which is tucked inside the national seashore, there is a bathhouse and, in summer, lifeguards.

Local tip: More than 300 wild ponies roam the beaches and salt marshes. They’re beauties but stay at least 40ft away from the horses – they don't appreciate human interaction.

Towering forests and mountains rise from the shore of Kaua‘i’s Hanalei Bay. Sam Strickler/Shutterstock

10. Hanalei Bay, Kaua‘i, Hawaii

Best beach for surfing and views

A doorstep to the heavens? At Hanalei Bay in Kauaʻi you'll find a two mile crescent of golden sand carved into the northernmost island of the Hawaiian archipelago – it's one of the best beaches in Hawaii. Just west of Black Pot Beach Park, the photogenic Hanalei Pier juts into the blue waters of the bay. Framed by rumpled green mountains and blue skies brushed with clouds, the 300ft-long pier is the only thing keeping this North Shore masterpiece tethered to reality.

The beach is divided into four named sections. Kayakers and novice surfers flock to the area around the pier, where the surf typically features calm waters. Surf lessons are offered just west. Big swells draw experienced surfers to Waiʻoli Beach Park near the middle of the beach in winter. Swimming conditions vary by location and season but are typically best in summer. Sunbathing and snorkeling are also popular.

Local tip: It’s a short drive from Hanalei Bay to Smith’s Fern Garden. Board the boat for the two mile ride on the Wailua River through the lush tropical landscape. Besides the incredible view, performers in traditional dress share stories and sing traditional Hawaiian songs. Disembark for some serious photo opportunities and follow the short path to the grotto.

Popular Oneloa Beach in Maui stretches out in a horseshoe shape. Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

11. Oneloa Beach/Big Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Best for wild paradise

There’s something pleasingly untamed about Oneloa Beach, a broad strip of golden sand in the far southern reaches of Maui, the second largest island in Hawaii. This beach is part of Makena State Park, where lifeguards scan the Pacific, but the setting remains wild. A tangle of tropical greenery presses in on the sandy path that leads to the near mile-long beach – oneloa means “long sand” in Hawaiian – and the Pacific pounds the shore with waves that are an otherworldly shade of blue.

Beachgoers should be aware that shore breaks (steep waves that break near the shore) can be too brutal for swimming. But from atop the lava-rock promontory at Oneloa’s south end, views of the beach, which is flanked by the lush slopes of Haleakalā, are magnificent.

Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park is scattered with natural detritus. Jason Kolenda/Shutterstock

12. Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington

Best for tiny adventurers

It looks like a giant emptied his pockets on the shores of Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park. Tree trunks are strewn like matchsticks, sea stacks cluster like crumbled chocolates and a colorful assortment of agates, garnets and sea glass add a touch of glitter to the captivating mess.

The sea stacks, reachable at low tide, are the public face of coastal erosion here. Once part of the mainland, they formed after a centuries-long onslaught by ocean waves, which also carved out their caves and arches. Flanked by forested sandstone cliffs, Ruby Beach is a wonderland for children, with tide pools hiding anemones, sea urchins, purple starfish and skittering crabs. The shore and its polished rocks – the agates give the beach its ruby coloring – also hold treasures for sharp-eyed rockhounds and seashell hunters.

13. Playa Tortuga, Isla Culabrita, Puerto Rico

Best for turtle spotting

As the name suggests, Playa Tortuga (or Turtle Beach) is a prime spot to view the local population of turtles who use this beach as their breeding ground every year. It's on Isla Culabrita, a tiny island off the shore of Isla de Culebra that’s part of the Culebra National Wildlife Refuge. And since you can only reach this beach by boat, that makes it feel much more secluded and tranquil.

Beyond the turtles, Playa Tortuga is great for snorkeling and swimming with the colorful tropical fish. If you prefer staying closer to shore, you can explore the tide pools, which locals refer to as “The Jacuzzi” due to the churn of warm water you’ll encounter here. If you're in the mood to take it easy, stroll along the powdery white sand and enjoy the views of the crystal clear water.

An overview of Trunk Bay surrounded by thick forest. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

14. Trunk Bay, Virgin Islands National Park, St. John

Best for staggering beauty

Upon arrival at Trunk Bay, which is part of Virgin Islands National Park, you will quickly understand why so many visitors are awestruck and mesmerized by this beach’s remarkable beauty.

If there’s any downside to this stretch of paradise, it’s that it can get quite crowded – especially when cruise ships roll into town. As long as you can handle the crowds, the reward is an incredible underwater snorkeling trail, crystal clear turquoise water, pristine white sand, plenty of nearby amenities (including lifeguards and accessible restrooms), and some of the best views you’ll find anywhere in the Caribbean.

Detour: Learn about the dark history of colonialism on the islands at Annaberg Sugar Mill, a former 18th-century sugar and rum factory with a large windmill tower, located in the Virgin Islands National Park. The ruins, from the Danish Colonial period of the island’s history, are among the largest and best preserved on the island.

15. Treasure Island Beach, Laguna Beach, California

Best for accessibility

Is this St. Tropez? Might this be Bali? Nope, this is actually one of Southern California’s best beaches. If you time it right, Treasure Island can feel pretty secluded, despite this public beach’s prime location near a busy stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. But even if crowds descend onto the shore from the highway and the nearby Montage Resort, you can still enjoy the perfect beach day here.

If you fancy a dip in the (admittedly cool) Pacific Ocean water, head to Goff Island Cove at the north end of Treasure Island Beach for calmer water that’s great for swimming and snorkeling. For longer walks on the sand, take the wheelchair-accessible ramp down to the main beach area and explore the shore all the way down to the busier Aliso Beach. And for a leisurely walk with great views, you can take the bluff-top trails by the resort; you might even find artists seeking inspiration as they paint their newest masterpieces!

Large rocks scattered across Sand Beach in Maine. Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock

16. Sand Beach, Acadia National Park, Maine

Best for walking trails

Not to be confused with Sand Harbor Beach at Lake Tahoe (see above), Sand Beach may be the best spot to dip your toes in the sand at Maine’s famed Acadia National Park. If you plan to visit during the popular summer season, expect some big crowds here. But even a visit during the colder months offers gorgeous coastal views at one of New England’s most beloved national parks.

While it is generally safe to swim at Sand Beach, take note that the water tends to stay chilly year-round – yes, even during summer. For those who prefer getting their steps in on dry land, there's easy access to great hike and bike trails. Pro tip: Like the rest of Acadia National Park, Sand Beach is a wonderful area to marvel at the fall colors during autumn leaf peeping season.

Detour: It’s only five miles to historic Bar Harbor, the largest town in Frenchman’s Bay on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. It’s a wonderful destination for trendy shops, restaurants, green spaces and pretty parks. While there, be sure to indulge in that Northeast speciality and consume a lobster roll or two.

Sheltered picnic areas on the white sand beaches at Padre Island National Seashore. Getty Images

17. Padre Island National Seashore, Texas

Best for little-known treasures

Yes, you really can find beaches in Texas. After all, the Lone Star State sits right by the Gulf of Mexico! And in the case of Padre Island National Seashore, we're talking about 66 miles of blissfully beautiful Gulf Coast shoreline nestled between Corpus Christi and the US/Mexico border.

Who knew that South Texas has its own 130,000+ acre expanse of white sand beaches, one of the last natural coastal prairies in the United States, a cherished sea turtle nesting ground, and prime opportunities to spot other animals like coyotes, deer, and ghost crabs? Now's the time to start planning a trip.

18. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida

Best for pet-friendly facilities

Florida has an abundance of scenic beaches, and this one really delivers when it comes to unique, breathtaking scenery. Located in the heart of the Emerald Coast in Destin, Henderson Beach State Park doesn’t just have pristine white sand – It also has 30ft-high sand dunes that must be seen (and felt) to be believed.

Not only can you marvel at the majestic dunes, but you can also hit the pet-friendly trail, cook up a feast at the beach’s designated picnic and BBQ facilities, spot all kinds of wildlife (including dolphins, sea turtles, butterflies and rabbits), and swim in the warm Gulf Coast water. And whenever you’re ready for more, you’re a short walk, bike ride or drive away from all the rest that Destin has to offer.

Houses lining the beach on Edisto Island, South Carolina. Alisha Bube/Shutterstock

19. Edisto Beach State Park, South Carolina

Best for nature lovers

There may be plenty to cherish, and perhaps even worship, in the “Holy City” of Charleston. But when you want a break from the city buzz, one of South Carolina’s best beaches is a short drive away at Edisto Beach State Park on Edisto Island.

Though it may only be about 45 miles southwest of Charleston, this natural wonderland feels a world away from the city. After all, Edisto has four miles of wheelchair-accessible trails, magnificent live oak forests, a laid-back fishing pier and boat docks by Big Bay Creek, and 1.5 miles of beautiful palmetto-lined beach that offers some of the most stunning sunrises on the Eastern Seaboard.

The huge expanse of Siesta Key with clear blue skies above. vmargineanu/Shutterstock

20. Siesta Key, Sarasota, Florida

Best for sugar-fine sands

With a name like Siesta Key, it’s easy to assume that this Florida beach has a leisurely pace of life. At eight miles long, there's ample space for peace and quiet if you seek it but the area is also packed with activities for the whole family.

Siesta Key has 99% pure quartz sand that manages to stay cool to the touch year-round, which can be a blessed relief during the hot summer months. Even better, the recent structural improvements – including a new pedestrian esplanade, raised concessions and more parking – means you can spend less time worrying about what you need, and more time enjoying the beach. And whenever you want to see and do more, you’re minutes away from all the world-class museums, art galleries, shopping districts and restaurants that Sarasota has to offer.

Local tip: Beachcombers can hope to easily find such shells as Augers and Lightning Whelks. Sand dollars and horseshoe conchs are less common but get up early and beat the other shell seekers.

21. Melbourne Beach, Florida

Best for a rest after theme park adventures

Central Florida is chock full of incredible sights and sounds, from otherworldly fantasy lands at Orlando’s famed theme parks to a real-life space center at Cape Canaveral. When you simply need a stretch of sand to take the family (or just yourself), Melbourne Beach offers an abundance of space and a laidback atmosphere to help you chill after a busy day at Disney World or Universal Orlando.

Surfers stepping into the waves at Hamoa Beach in Maui. Stephanie Coffman/Shutterstock

22. Hana Beaches, Hana, Maui

Best for unspoilt surroundings

If remote beauty far off the beaten path is your thing, then follow the Hana Highway from Kahului to Hana. The 60 mile trip on a narrow two-lane road is known for stunning views of the lush tropical forests on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other. The two-to-four hour journey (and that’s just one way) has 620 sharp curves, 59 bridges traversing canyons far below, and more than 18 waterfalls.

It’s not for the faint of heart but that doesn’t stop a caravan of cars traveling on what is considered one of the most beautiful highways in the US. The journey is worth it to reach some of the most unique spots in Maui including the Black Sand Beach at Wai'anapanapa State Park, the crescent-shaped Hamoa Beach and the Kaihalulu Red Sand Beach. Hana Bay Beach Park is a community gathering place with black sand beaches, a dog park, picnic tables and grills.

Planning tip: Plan on plenty of stops along the way. Several of the waterfalls such as Ching's Pond and Falls, Upper Puohokamoa Falls and Haipuaʻena Falls have natural ponds for swimming.

23. Oval Beach, Saugatuck, Michigan

Best for LGBTIQ+ beachgoers

Nestled on a curve of the Kalamazoo River as it flows into Lake Michigan, Saugatuck is a sizzling destination filled with waterfront restaurants, marinas, a boardwalk, shops and art galleries. Hugely popular with LGBTIQ+ travelers, the historic village is also famed for Oval Beach, one of the best beaches in the state.

A short distance from downtown, it's accessible by car (though the parking lot fills up fast) but if you’d rather travel by foot, take the Saugatuck Chain Ferry. Dating back to 1838 and operated by a hand crank, it is the only remaining chain driven ferry in the US. After less than five-minute ride across the Kalamazoo River, the real work begins. It’s a 250ft walk up the 303 wooden steps leading to the observation deck on Mount Baldy. Take a breather and enjoy the stunning view of Lake Michigan and then run down to the beach.

With its sugar sand shoreline, crystal clear waters and a backdrop of soaring dunes and whispering dune grass, it’s the perfect place to lay down a blanket and soak up some rays. Lake Michigan can be nippy early in the season but usually by late June the water is warm enough even for less hearty types.

There are concession stands, bathrooms and a strict no dogs and no alcohol policy. Easily accessible from the parking lot, water wheelchairs are allowed.

Planning tip: Saugatuck is no hidden gem but rather a mega tourist destination. Don’t plan on just showing up. Make reservations.