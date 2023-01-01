Assateague State Park

The Maryland-run section of Assateague Island stretches for 2 miles along the coast and is tucked within the boundaries of the national seashore. Come here to sunbathe, surf, picnic, kayak, camp (sites $28 to $39) and generally just relax in a cool barrier-island setting. Pets are allowed in certain areas; check specifics online. Do not approach, touch or feed the wild horses, which you may see while visiting. They are unpredictable wild animals.

Lifeguards are on duty 10am to 5pm June through August. State residents get discounted entry.