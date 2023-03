This small but engaging museum sits inside an 1891 life-saving station at the southern end of the boardwalk. Here, the station keeper and six to eight 'surfmen' lived and responded to emergency calls from ships in distress. Exhibits include stories about nearby shipwrecks and a display spotlighting rescue gear, including a 26ft-long rescue boat, which would look rather small and fragile in a storm!

Boardwalk history and regional surfing – check out that 1920s pine surfboard – are also covered.