A low-key barrier island, Assateague is a place to relax. In the Maryland section of the national seashore, you can cycle along a 4-mile road, hike nature trails, paddle a kayak, check out the exhibits at the visitor center, catch a ranger talk or simply chill out on the beach. You might even spot some of the famed wild horses. If you enter the park as a pedestrian or cyclist, admission is free. Camping is allowed year-round.