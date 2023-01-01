Julia A Purnell Museum

While away an odd, rewarding half-hour in this tiny structure, which feels like an attic for the entire Eastern Shore. Highlights include the town's first stoplight – in action from 1945 to 1980 – and the collection of Dressed Fleas, complete with magnifying glass. Good thing they aren't naked. The museum's namesake, Julia A Purnell, was a talented needlework artist, winning hobby awards up and down the East Coast. Some of her work is on display.

Purnell opened the museum with her son, who wanted to honor his mother and share local artifacts reflecting the everyday history of Snow Hill.