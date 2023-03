This small museum gives insight into the history of the region's inhabitants, beginning 10,000 years ago. Exhibits explore the life of local watermen – oystering and crabbing have long been important industries in the town – as well as the ecology of the bay. You'll also find decoys made by the Ward brothers, Crisfield natives whose craftsmanship is more fully on display at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art in Salisbury.