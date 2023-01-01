The Shad Landing section of Pocomoke River State Park, part of the 15,000-acre Pocomoke State Forest and located about 3.5 miles south of Snow Hill, is an exquisite state park, especially for kids. There's trails, paddling opportunities, wetlands, woods, a nature center and a pool ($6 for day use). Rent a canoe and paddle the park's 1.5-mile Corker Creek Canoe Trail. There's also 175 campsites, some open year-round. Campsites cost $26 to $32, cabins $60 to $75.