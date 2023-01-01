This research center on the campus of Salisbury University contains what is likely the world's most comprehensive archive of artifacts related to the Delmarva peninsula (Delaware and the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore). If you have family ties to the area, staff can do a professional genealogical search on your behalf for $50 for one hour, then $40 per additional hour; see website for more details. Otherwise, small permanent and rotating exhibits about local history are the main attraction.
Nabb Research Center
Eastern Shore
